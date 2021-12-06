Montgomery Police Identify Victims in Three Weekend Homicides

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating three homicides that happened Sunday. They have now released the names of each of the victims.

Police say 24-year-old Alfred Smart was shot in the 2800 block of Vaughn Plaza Road at about 1:15 a.m. That is just outside of East Boulevard and just off Vaughn Road. Smart was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the second case, police say 38-year-old Mario Carter was shot and killed in the 400 block of Japonica Street at around 11:48 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. That location is just inside the Bypass, between Rosa Parks Avenue and E.D. Nixon Avenue.

In the third case, police say 32-year-old Latoya Mitchell was shot and killed in the 900 block of West South Boulevard. That shooting happened at about 5:50 p.m.

All three victims were from Montgomery.

Police have released no other information. If you can help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.