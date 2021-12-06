More Rain/Storms Ahead This Week

by Shane Butler



A rather active weather across the region this week. Periods of rain and storms will push through the area. Another severe storm threat may even be setting up for part of the upcoming weekend.

In the mean time, a cold front moves through the state tonight. The storms push eastward but a few areas of showers may linger. A surge of colder air spills into the area Tuesday. Temps will only manage mid to upper 50s for highs. The front will hover over the northern gulf and likely be the focal point for additional showers through midweek. Disturbances moving along the boundary could send a few showers into the area. Rain chances decrease as high pressure briefly returns Thursday into Friday. We trend drier and warmer over the latter half of the week. Afternoon temps will be approaching 80 degrees Friday. The next front moves into the area Saturday. We expect another round of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. High pressure will roll in behind the front Sunday. The skies will clear as much colder air works into the state. Overnight temps will head down into the lower 30s again early next week.