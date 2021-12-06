Rain and Storms Return Today; Active Weather Week Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold front moves through the state today and will bring rain and storms to area by late this morning through the afternoon hours. Some of these storms may become strong and locally severe, and though there is a very low-end threat for a brief spin-up tornado, the main threat will be from gusty winds. The SPC has a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for sever storms for nearly all of Central Alabama today.

The main window for the threat of strong storms in our part of the state will will be from 10AM-4PM. Rain amounts of around 1/2 inch are likely, with some isolated higher amounts. Highs today will be in the mid-70s, but once the rain passes your location, temperatures will turn much cooler and by tonight, lows return to the 40s with some lingering scattered light rain.

ACTIVE REST OF WEEK: The front stalls across the state, and that will keep our weather unsettled all week. Tomorrow will be cloudy and much cooler with highs mainly in the upper 50s. There will be some scattered showers as well, but most of these will be closer to the stalled front across South Alabama. By Wednesday morning, a wave of low pressure will track along the front, increasing our rain chances again. Highs Wednesday return to the mid 60s. The front will begin to move back north as a warm front Thursday and that will allow deep moisture to move into the state from the Gulf of Mexico. Both Thursday and Friday will feature more clouds than sun and we will keep a few showers in the forecast both days. The good news is that highs will be warmer, with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s.

STORMY SATURDAY: A strong system looks to move into the area on Saturday that will bring more widespread rain and the threat for storms. We will have to watch this system carefully as strong storms may be likely, and some severe ones are possible. The exact details cannot be ironed out at this point as it is simply too far out, but there is the potential for it and we will be updating the forecast as we get closer. The system should be out of here by early Sunday. and it will be turning much cooler has highs fall back into the low 60s, with lows in the 30s to end the weekend.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan