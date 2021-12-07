4 declared Republican candidates to run against Gov. Ivey in 2022, Steve Flowers weighs in

by Mattie Davis

As candidates begin to place their names in the hat, the governor’s race is heating up.

There are now four declared Republican candidates for the 2022 governor’s race going up against incumbent Governor Kay Ivey: Tim James who is a businessman and son of former governor Fob James, former Morgan County commissioner Stacy George, former United States Ambassador to Slovenia Lindy Blanchard, and minister Dean Odle.

Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers ultimately thinks the governor has the advantage, but two of the candidates may give her a run for the money. Flowers believes both Tim James and Lindy Blanchard are viable opponents to Ivey. He said James and Blanchard have shown they have personal money and resources that they can use for campaigning. Flowers thinks the two may attack how the governor handled the pandemic and how she rose the gas tax.

Flowers does believe if Blanchard receives former President Donald Trump’s endorsement then she may have a better chance against Governor Ivey. All-in-all, he thinks the governor is trusted, liked, and known in the state which gives her the advantage.

