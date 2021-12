An Epidemic of Loneliness is Bad for Your Health

Author Finds Connection Between Friendships and Longevity

by David Lamb

Boston Globe Reporter and Author Billy Baker was assigned a story on the link between loneliness and health issues in men. In his new book, We Need to Hangout, Baker details the startling findings he learned concerning lost friendships in adulthood and the debilitating impact it is having on people around the globe.