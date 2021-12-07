Cloudy and Much Cooler with Areas of Light Rain

by Ryan Stinnett

The front has become stationary over South Alabama, and that will keep clouds and unsettled weather in place for the rest of the week. Today will remain cool and cloudy with area of rain; highs today in the low to mid 50s. Rain become more widespread overnight and into part of the day tomorrow as a wave of low pressure moves along the front. Low tonight will be in the upper 40s. Tomorrow starts off with rain, but sunshine will return by the afternoon as temperatures surge back into the 60s.

WARMER TO END WEEK: The front begins to move back north on Thursday as a warm front and temperatures reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Friday will be very mild with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Both days will feature more clouds than sun, and the chance for some scattered showers at just about anytime.

STORMY SATURDAY: A rather dynamic weather system will impact Alabama with rain and thunderstorms Saturday and Saturday night. The air will be unstable, and we will monitor model trends as there is at least some severe potential with this system. The good news so far is most guidance shows a positive tilt to the upper trough, which would suggest that the overall severe threat may tend to remain more isolated/marginal.

For now the SPC has no areas of Alabama or the Southeast defined in a severe weather threat for this weekend, but of course that can change as the week goes on. Severe storms or not, expect lots of rain Saturday and Saturday night with amounts around 2 inches for many areas. Daytime temperatures should be in the 70s. A cold front swings through the state bringing an end to the rain, and Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will begin to build across the U.S. next week, which would mean our weather stays relatively dry, and our temperatures will be on a warming trend. Still no signs of bitterly cold Arctic air spilling into the lower 48 the next couple of weeks, but we note there is a lot of brutally cold air sitting over Alaska and Northwest Canada right now, and it eventually will come south.

Stay warm out there today!!!

Ryan