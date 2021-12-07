December ’21: Council on Substance Abuse (COSA)

by Janae Smith

The COUNCIL ON SUBSTANCE ABUSE (COSA) is a 501 (c)(3) private non-profit organization founded in 1973 to promote the understanding that alcoholism and other drug dependence are preventable and treatable diseases. As a member of the Community Anti-Drug Coalition of America (CADCA), COSA’s programs and services designed to:

PREVENT or DELAY the onset of substance use disorders and related behavioral health issues.

EDUCATE and INFORM the public on substance use disorders and related behavioral health issues.

ENCOURAGE and SUPPORT proper diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and long-term recovery for individuals with substance use disorders and their families.

OUR MISSION

COSA’s mission is to reduce the incidence and prevalence of the disease of alcoholism, other drug addiction diseases, and related problems.