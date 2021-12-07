DOGS OF THE YEAR 2021 Returns Dec 16 on CW Montgomery
Watch the Holiday Special DOGS OF THE YEAR 2021 Dec 16 at 7 PM on your local CW Montgomery!
Posted:
Dec 7, 2021 5:57 PM CST
by
Janae Smith
1/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_01
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_01 -- Pictured (L - R): Sampson and Team -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
2/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_03
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_03 -- Pictured (L - R): Clover and Team -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
3/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_04
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_04 -- Pictured (L - R): Ricochet and Team -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
4/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_10
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_10 -- Pictured (L - R): Mercy and Team -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
5/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_11
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_11 -- Pictured (L - R): Keltie Knight and Guest -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
6/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_18
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_18 -- Pictured (L - R): Sampson -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
7/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_19
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_19 -- Pictured (L - R): Mercy -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
8/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_20
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_20 -- Pictured (L - R): Clover -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
9/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_21
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_21 -- Pictured (L - R): Vincent and Callie -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
10/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_22
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_22 -- Pictured (L - R): Ricochet -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
11/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_23
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_23 -- Pictured (L - R): Miss Pickles -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
12/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_24
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_24 -- Pictured (L - R): Levi -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
13/13
DOTY_2021_STILL_25r
Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_25r -- Pictured (L - R): Kevin Frazier -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS OF THE YEAR 2021 returns with an all-new cast of characters to charm their way
into our hearts. Hosted by Kevin Frazer (“Entertainment Tonight”) and Keltie Knight
(“Entertainment Tonight”), this special airing Thursday, December 16 (8:00-9:00pm ET),
highlights the most amazing dog stories of 2021. We celebrate the dogs that go above and beyond,
that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible.