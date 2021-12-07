DOGS OF THE YEAR 2021 Returns Dec 16 on CW Montgomery

Watch the Holiday Special DOGS OF THE YEAR 2021 Dec 16 at 7 PM on your local CW Montgomery!

by Janae Smith

1/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_01 Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_01 -- Pictured (L - R): Sampson and Team -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

2/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_03 Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_03 -- Pictured (L - R): Clover and Team -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

3/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_04 Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_04 -- Pictured (L - R): Ricochet and Team -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

4/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_10 Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_10 -- Pictured (L - R): Mercy and Team -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

5/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_11 Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_11 -- Pictured (L - R): Keltie Knight and Guest -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.



6/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_18 Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_18 -- Pictured (L - R): Sampson -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

7/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_19 Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_19 -- Pictured (L - R): Mercy -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

8/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_20 Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_20 -- Pictured (L - R): Clover -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

9/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_21 Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_21 -- Pictured (L - R): Vincent and Callie -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

10/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_22 Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_22 -- Pictured (L - R): Ricochet -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.



11/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_23 Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_23 -- Pictured (L - R): Miss Pickles -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

12/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_24 Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_24 -- Pictured (L - R): Levi -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

13/13 DOTY_2021_STILL_25r Specials -- “Dogs of the Year” -- Image Number: DOTY_2021_STILL_25r -- Pictured (L - R): Kevin Frazier -- Photo: Juma Entertainment -- © 2021 Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.



























DOGS OF THE YEAR 2021 returns with an all-new cast of characters to charm their way

into our hearts. Hosted by Kevin Frazer (“Entertainment Tonight”) and Keltie Knight

(“Entertainment Tonight”), this special airing Thursday, December 16 (8:00-9:00pm ET),

highlights the most amazing dog stories of 2021. We celebrate the dogs that go above and beyond,

that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible.