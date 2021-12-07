DOGS OF THE YEAR 2021 Returns Dec 16 on CW Montgomery

Watch the Holiday Special DOGS OF THE YEAR 2021 Dec 16 at 7 PM on your local CW Montgomery!
Janae Smith,
Posted:

by Janae Smith

DOGS OF THE YEAR 2021 returns with an all-new cast of characters to charm their way
into our hearts. Hosted by Kevin Frazer (“Entertainment Tonight”) and Keltie Knight
(“Entertainment Tonight”), this special airing Thursday, December 16 (8:00-9:00pm ET),
highlights the most amazing dog stories of 2021. We celebrate the dogs that go above and beyond,
that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible.

Categories: Programming

