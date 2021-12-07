Funeral Arrangements Now Set for Fallen Wilcox Co. Officer
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
Funeral arrangements for the Wilcox County constable killed in the line of duty last week — have now been set.
Long-time constable Madison “Skip” Nicholson was shot and killed — responding to a domestic disturbance call in Yellow Bluff.
Visitation for Nicholson will be held Friday — at the National Guard Armory in Camden — from 2 to 6 pm.
His funeral is set for Sunday at 11 — at Wilcox Central High School.
Then he’ll be laid to rest at Christian Memorial Cemetery in Yellow Bluff.