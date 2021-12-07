Funeral Arrangements Now Set for Fallen Wilcox Co. Officer

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Funeral arrangements for the Wilcox County constable killed in the line of duty last week — have now been set.

Long-time constable Madison “Skip” Nicholson was shot and killed — responding to a domestic disturbance call in Yellow Bluff.

Visitation for Nicholson will be held Friday — at the National Guard Armory in Camden — from 2 to 6 pm.

His funeral is set for Sunday at 11 — at Wilcox Central High School.

Then he’ll be laid to rest at Christian Memorial Cemetery in Yellow Bluff.