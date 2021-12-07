River Region education leaders discuss reading proficiency in part with the Bold Goal Coalition

by Mattie Davis

More than 70 community leaders from across the River Region met in Montgomery today to draft an action plan to increase the number of children reading proficiently by the end of the third grade.

The River Region Bold Goal Coalition, an initiative of the River Region United Way, held a Formation Institute where participants came from all five River Region Counties, Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery. According to state educators, research shows that a student’s ability to read by the end of the third grade is a strong predictor of that child’s future success. The institute focused on understanding the root causes and other circumstances that explain why some students struggle to read proficiently by the end of the third grade. Dr. Eric Mackey, the state school superintendent, spoke about the importance of exposing children to literacy as early in a child’s life as possible. Among the themes identified by the Coalition were early education and care, family engagement and education, school attendance, out-of-classroom learning, and community partnerships.

River Region United Way officials say this is not the end of the initiative. They have hopes to continue meeting like this in the future.