Temps Approaching 80 Degrees Late Week

by Shane Butler



An active weather pattern remains but there will be a period of much warmer temps before more storms roll through here. Occasional showers continue through the night into early Wednesday. These depart by late morning and we’re into sunshine through the afternoon hours. Temps respond a bit and reach the lower 60s for highs. Much warmer temps are ahead for Thursday and Friday. Partly sunny skies and southerly breezes help temps climb into the 70s. We could snag eighty degrees Friday afternoon. Saturday is looking just as warm but a cold front will be heading towards the area. It’s a nice warm up ahead of the boundary but a significant cool down behind it. The front will bring in a round of rain/storms. Some storms could be strong to maybe severe Saturday afternoon. High pressure builds in behind the front and this allows the skies to clear for Sunday. It’s the beginning of a mostly clear and dry weather pattern going into early next week.