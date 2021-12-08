3 Degree Guarantee: Humane Society of Elmore County Gets $1,200 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

One of our favorite days of each month is the day that we give away another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local charity. AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Humane Society of Elmore County.

We are presenting a check for $1,200, which is what we raised in November.

The Humane Society of Elmore County is housing nearly 200 animals, caring for them while they await adoption. That care can be expensive, which is why the money will help.

“We’ve always got animals in need,” Rea Cord, the executive director of the Humane Society of Elmore County said. “We’ve got heartworm treatments pending, we’ve had some of them with medical issues go to the vet, so we can put that money to quick use to help some animals in need.”

“It’s a big deal. This is the season for joy and giving,” Bill Talbot, AirNow Home Services operations manager, said. “Nothing gives joy like kids with their puppy or kitten coming home. What could be better for their forever friend joining up through the Christmas season. To be able to partner with them — what an opportunity, what a blessing.”

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money adds up during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.