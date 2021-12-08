by Shane Butler

High pressure will briefly settle over the region tonight into Thursday. Skies clear out and temps drop into the lower 40s overnight. Areas of fog are likely in spots and that could slow some of you down early Thursday. Clouds stream back into the area and we can’t rule out showers late Thursday. A warm front will be lifting northward through the state and this could set off a few showers Thursday night into early Friday. A southerly wind flow establishes itself over us Friday. This will transport gulf moisture and warmer air into the area throughout the day. Temps respond and we could see highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Friday afternoon. A cold front will approach the state early Saturday. It will continue rather warm ahead of the boundary. We’re back into the mid to upper 70s Saturday. Rain and storms are likely along and just ahead of the front. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. The main threat will be damaging winds but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. We’re on the backside of the front Sunday. Drier air spills into the area and we’re looking at a sunny but cooler Sunday afternoon. It’s the beginning of a mostly clear and dry weather pattern that will linger into the middle of next week.