Brantwood Children’s Home Among Charities Seeking Help during Holidays

by Kay McCabe

This holiday season, many of us will be cutting back our gift giving due to price inflation across the country. Though, what does that mean for organizations that depend on donations?

Brantwood Children’s Home, executive director, Gerald Jones says this time of the year is hard, pandemic or not. But for the last two years they’ve struggled raising money after cancelling one of their main fundraisers.

“Our truck raffle, we haven’t been able to have that in two years,” said Jones, “You know that’s something where we expect about 30,000 dollars a year at that event alone.”

Brantwood receives help for organizations like River Region United Way, but just like a domino effect, CEO & president of United Way, Ron Simmons says they’ve even had to count on their loyal donors to make it through.

“We’ve had some companies that have stepped up to the plate,” said Simmons “Who have given more this year than they have ever given.”

Brantwood is currently hosting their annual Tree Lighting Fundraiser from now until Dec. 13th. If you’d donate, click here.