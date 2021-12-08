Capital Murder Trial Underway in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A capital murder trial is underway in Selma this week.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Courtney Williams is on trial in the death of Jamarius Fails.

Fails was shot in GWC Homes in Selma back in October of 2017 — and died.

Jackson says jury selection began Monday. And now the trial is underway.

“Courtney Williams allegedly drove in a car — and shot out the car and killed Mr. Fails. And that’s what the basis of the charges are,” Jackson said.

Jackson says he expects the trial to last until about the end of the week.