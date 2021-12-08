Goodwyn Middle School Put on Lockdown after Gun Found

by Alabama News Network Staff

Goodwyn Middle School in Montgomery has been placed on lockdown after a gun was found on campus Wednesday morning.

According to Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones of Montgomery Public Schools, an anonymous tip mentioning a weapon is what prompted the lockdown.

Jones says the gun was found after a search. It is not yet known what type of gun was found. It was discovered outside the building.

Jones says the school will remain on a hard lockdown, but all students and staff are safe.

Jones says a student is in the custody of Montgomery police.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.