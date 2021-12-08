New Dallas Co. District Judge Takes a Seat on the Bench

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There’s a new judge sitting on the bench in Dallas County district court.

The Honorable Judge Vernetta Perkins is the first women district judge in Dallas County.

Perkins has over 20 years of law experience — as both a prosecutor and defense attorney.

She takes over for Bob Armstrong — who retired in October — after serving as District Judge for 17 years.

Governor Kay Ivey chose Perkins out of three candidates who were recommended to fill the position.

Perkins has been on the bench now — actively taking cases — for about two weeks.

“So, I’ve gone through a full slate of all of my different kinds of cases. Excited about it. Getting my sea-legs under me. It’s fun and it’s tough,” said Perkins.

“But, I’m ready for the challenge. And I’m ready to serve in this capacity.”

Perkins will be officially swore-in Thursday afternoon — at an investiture ceremony at Selma High School Auditorium — at 4:30.