School Bus Crashes on U.S. Highway 231

by Alabama News Network Staff

A school bus from Montgomery Public Schools wrecked on U.S. Highway 231 this morning. The wreck happened in the southern part of the county.

The wreck happened near the Sikes and Kohn’s Country Mall in the Pine Level area at around 6:30, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The sheriff’s office says the bus driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

There were two students on board, but both are said to be okay.

The bus was on a route to take students to Park Crossing High School at the time of the crash.

Stay with us for updates.