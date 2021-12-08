Some Sunshine Wednesday, But More Rain Ahead

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning featured fairly widespread, heavy rain with embedded storms. However, the rain gradually pushed southeast through midday. Just about all of the rain was out of our area by midday. However, clouds were still widespread. The back edge of the cloud deck was south of I-20 and approaching a Demopolis-Marion-Clanton line at noon. The sky gradually clears northwest to southeast this afternoon. Most locations see some sunshine before sunset this evening. Temperatures look milder as a result, with highs in the low 60s. Temperatures turn cooler this evening and overnight with a clear sky ininitally. Lows fall into the 40s.

Some clouds quickly return to the sky Thursday morning. The sky becomes mostly cloudy during the afternoon. However, temperatures look even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. By Thursday evening, scattered showers appear possible. These continue overnight through Friday morning. Temperatures may not fall below the 60s Thursday night. Friday looks even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some sunshine appears possible. However, the sky could be mostly cloudy with scattered showers still possible throughout the day. Those remain possible through Friday night.

The weekend starts with our highest probability for rain over the next eight on Saturday. Rain and storms appear most likely during the afternoon in advance of a cold front. Some storms could produce strong wind gusts. However, any significant risk for severe storms remains questionable. The front pushes through our area by Saturday night. Temperatures turn much colder behind the front. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s if not the 30s.

Sunday looks sunny besides some lingering clouds during the morning. However, Sunday remains cool and breezy with highs in the 50s. Sunday night lows fall into the 30s.

The first few days of next week look mainly sunny and rain-free. Temperatures gradually trend warmer. Temperatures reach the mid 60s Monday afternoon. Next Tuesday and Wednesday’s high temperatures could be near 70°.