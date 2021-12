by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Wetumpka is delaying part of its “Christmas on the Coosa” holiday celebration because of the threat of rain and strong storms on Saturday, December 11.

The Street Parade will be moved to Tuesday, December 14, at 6p.m. South Main Street from U.S. Highway 231 will be closed at 5:30 p.m. that day.

The Character Breakfast will go as planned on Saturday, December 11.