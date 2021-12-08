Wet Start to Wednesday, but Sunshine Returns this Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

A wave of low pressure developed along the front overnight, and that is causing the widespread showers and storms across the area this morning. Though we start the day off wet and stormy, the rain should end by late morning and we should see sunshine return through the afternoon hours. Today will be warmer as highs return to the lower 60s.

WARMER TO END WEEK: The front moves back north late this week as a warm front and temperatures reach the lower 70s on tomorrow. Friday will be warm with highs in the upper 70s. Both days will feature more clouds than sun, and the chance for some scattered showers at just about anytime.

STORMY SATURDAY: Our next cold front will head towards Alabama on Saturday, bringing widespread rain, which could be heavy at times, and storms back to Alabama Saturday and Saturday night. The air will be unstable, as temperatures will be in the 70s, so we should see some strong storms, but the overall severe weather threat still looks low as the main dynamics will be well north of Alabama and the upper trough remains positively tilted.

For now the SPC has no areas of Alabama or the Southeast defined in a severe weather threat for this weekend, but of course that can change later this week. By the time we get to Saturday, I would not be surprised to see at least a marginal risk for portions of Alabama. Of course we continue to watch model trends the next several days and will have a better handle on overall impacts and timing as we get closer to the weekend.

Dry and cooler air returns on Sunday with ample sunshine, high should be closer to 60°.

INTO NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will begin to build across Southeast, which would mean our weather stays relatively dry, and our temperatures will be on a warming trend. Still no signs of bitterly cold Arctic air spilling into the lower 48 the next couple of weeks, but we note there is a lot of brutally cold air sitting over Alaska and Northwest Canada right now, and it eventually will come south.

Enjoy this whimsical Wednesday!!!

Ryan