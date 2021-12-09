Bryce Young wins O’Brien, Maxwell Awards

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young won the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and the Maxwell Award at the 2021 Home Depot College Football Awards Thursday, as four Crimson Tide players also picked up Walter Camp All-America honors.

Young joins Mac Jones (2020) to make up the Crimson Tide’s lone pair of recipients of the Davey O’Brien Award. The award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest national quarterback award. The Davey O’Brien Award honors candidates who exemplify Davey O’Brien’s enduring character, while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.

Young became the fifth Crimson Tide player to win the Maxwell Award, joining DeVonta Smith (2020), Tua Tagovailoa (2018), Derrick Henry (2015) and AJ McCarron (2013). The award is presented annually to the top player in college football.

Bryce Young

Quarterback, Sophomore

Completing 68.0 percent of his passes (314-462) for 4,322 yards with 43 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions

Second nationally and first in the conference for passing touchdowns

Third nationally in points responsible for (284), while ranking fifth in the country in passing efficiency (175.5)

Guided the Alabama offense to the No. 2 third-down conversion percentage in the nation (53.6 percent), completing 70.8 percent of his third-down pass attempts (80-113) for 1,329 yards and 14 touchdowns

Alabama also had four players pick up Walter Camp All-America honors Thursday, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced. Will Anderson Jr. (LB) and Evan Neal (OL) were selected to the first team, while Jameson Williams (WR) and Young (QB) were selected to the second team.