Montgomery Salvation Army in Dire Need of Volunteers

by Alabama News Network Staff, Jerome Jones

The Montgomery Salvation Army is in dire need of volunteers to be bell ringers for their Red Kettle Campaign.

Right now the Salvation Army has 40 red kettle locations across Montgomery, but due to a lack of volunteers, they are only able to man about a dozen locations.

Volunteer participation is so low that the Salvation Army has had to hire people to ring bells.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fund raiser, and the funds raised support efforts for the next year.

This year the organization has set a goal of $205k. Officials say so far they are about halfway there.

When there is a lack of red kettles, there is a shortage of places for people to donate.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign ends at 4pm on Christmas Eve.

They are also in need of volunteers at their Angle Tree Warehouse, which is located next to Mikes Merchandise on Atlanta highway.

To volunteer as an individual, group, or organization, call 334-366-6010.