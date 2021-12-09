Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers for Red Kettles

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Salvation Army in Selma needs of more bell ringers during the holiday season.

Salvation Army provides families with food — clothes — and help with emergency needs.

And the annual Red Kettle campaign — is the organization’s biggest fund-raiser of the year.

Manager Laura Donovan says the money raised — is used to Do-the-Most-Good in the community — all year round.

“We’ve got two weeks left to go. We’ll be ringing all the way through Christmas Eve, so Friday. And we need more help to get people out in front of the different stores. We have arrangements with several different stores but we don’t always have someone out in front of us ringing,” said Donovan.

For more information about volunteering as a bell ringer — call (334) 526-2718.