by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police arrest a seventeen year old suspect — for a homicide at a Selma apartment complex.

Chief Kenta Fulford says Andre Fullenwilder shot 21 year old Orseen Witherspoon — during a robbery at Minter Terrace apartments back in October.

Witherspoon later died from his injuries.

Fullenwilder is charged with felony murder.

He’s being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.