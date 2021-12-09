Storm Threat Saturday!

by Shane Butler

A cold front is heading our way and its bringing some changes to our weather along with it. We warm up nicely ahead of the boundary Friday. Temps will manage mid to upper 70s for highs Friday afternoon. Moisture will be streaming in on southerly winds and that will fuel a few showers around the area throughout the day. The front enters the state early Saturday morning and pushes southward throughout the day. Temps continue warm most of Saturday. Another round of mid 70s is likely. Rain and storms accompany the boundary and some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. The main threat will be damaging winds. The storms depart Saturday evening and we’re beginning to feel cooler air spill into the state. The skies gradually clear and we start out chilly Sunday morning. Upper 30s to lower 40s will be likely. Abundant sunshine returns and temps try to recover into the 60s Sunday afternoon. It’s the beginning of another warming trend that settles in for the remainder of that week. Mid to upper 70s return and that’s well above the average for this time of the year.