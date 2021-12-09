Surveillance Camera Captures Bank Break-In in Marion

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two Marion men are behind bars tonight — following a series of break-ins Monday night in Marion.

Police Chief Tony Bufford says 23 year old Kelvin Carlisle — and 36 year old Terry Bailey — broke into Marion Bank — and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

No money was taken — and the whole thing was caught on tape by the bank’s video surveillance.

Bufford says Carlisle went on later — and broke-into the Food-Valu grocery store — and a diner as well.

“They were seeking money. And they figured break in the bank, break in the local grocery store, break in a food establishment and maybe we can get the money out of the register,” he said.

Bufford says both suspects were identified and arrested in less than 24 hours.

Both are now being held in the Perry Count Jail — on burglary and criminal mischief charges.