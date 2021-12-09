Trending Warmer Through Friday; Storms Saturday

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning featured sunshine in some locations, but Thursday afternoon looks mostly cloudy. However, winds turn to the south today. That means a warm-up, with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Scattered showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder appear possible by late this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures won’t fall much this evening. In fact, they may begin to rise after midnight. Temperatures likely remain near or above 60° overnight.

Friday looks mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy with scattered showers and perhaps a few storms throughout the day. Highs range from the mid to upper 70s. A few location could clip 80°. Scattered showers remain possible Friday evening and overnight. Temperatures won’t fall much, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain and storms appear likely Saturday. Showers remain scattered throughout the morning before the front arrives. Otherwise, Saturday morning looks mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the mid 70s. Storms arrive in west Alabama along a cold front by midday. Storms move northwest to southeast across our area through the early evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds are the main risk, but a brief tornado or two can’t be ruled out. For now, the storm prediction center places a marginal risk for severe weather across basically all of Alabama Saturday.

Any severe risk Saturday ends once the main line of storms moves through a particular location. The severe risk in our area ends altogether around 6PM as the storms exit southeast Alabama. Some rain could continue behind the front Saturday night. Some clouds could linger through Sunday morning. Much colder air arrives behind the front. Sunday morning lows could be near 40° for many.

Temperatures may struggle to reach 60° Sunday afternoon despite a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night lows fall into the 30s. However, temperatures trend warmer next week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday. Temperatures warm to near 70° next Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day looks dry with plentiful sunshine. Next Thursday could be a bit more cloudy, but warmer with sunshine still in the mix.