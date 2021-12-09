Warmer Days Ahead Before Weekend Storm Threat

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER DAYS AHEAD: Today, a warm front begins to move north through the state and temperatures reach the upper 60s today. Tomorrow will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. There could be a few stray showers today, and more scattered ones tomorrow. We do note, the SPC has much of the Mississippi Valley highlighted in a threat for severe storms tomorrow and tomorrow night, and this extends into Northwest Alabama.

STORMY SATURDAY: A cold front will head towards Alabama on Saturday, bringing widespread rain, which could be heavy at times, and storms back to Alabama Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. The air will be unstable, with temperatures in the 70s, so we should see some strong storms, but the overall severe weather threat still looks low as the main dynamics will be well north of Alabama and the upper trough remains positively tilted. However, there is a low-end threat for a few locally severe storms on the SPC has much of Alabama in a risk area for Saturday.

The main concern would be damaging wind gusts, but a few isolated tornadoes are possible. Rainfall amounts around one inch are expected. The rain and storms will move out of Alabama Saturday night and dry and cooler air returns on Sunday with ample sunshine, high should be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will begin to build across Southeast, which would mean our weather stays relatively dry, and our temperatures will be on a warming trend. Still no signs of bitterly cold Arctic air spilling into the lower 48 the next couple of weeks, but we note there is a lot of brutally cold air sitting over Alaska and Northwest Canada right now, and it eventually will come south.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan