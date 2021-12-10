ADPH: Small Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Alabama’s Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. It shows a small increase in cases after weeks of declines.

The dashboard for December 9 shows 589 cases in Alabama schools, up from 414 the week before. The number is also higher than the 537 in the November 18 report. These are among the school systems that reported to the state. Montgomery Public Schools is one of the systems that did not report this week, according to the dashboard.

These statistics don’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

Despite the small rise in cases, there is still a huge drop in COVID-19 numbers compared to early in the school year. The report for September 10, just three months ago, showed 8,428 cases.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers. The numbers from last week are in parentheses:

Montgomery: unreported (29)

Autauga County: 8 (0)

Elmore County: 17 (7)

Pike Road: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

Dallas County: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

Selma: 0 (fewer than 5)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE