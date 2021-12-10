City of Montgomery Held their Christmas Parade

by Carrington Cole

Many events were put on hold last year due to the Pandemic. This year, the City of Montgomery were able to hold their Christmas Parade.

Montgomery residents were able to come out and enjoy the parade festivities. The Montgomery communities added their own flare to the parade with having all kinds of different floats and so much candy given out. It was a great evening to be out in downtown Montgomery.

Mayor Steven Reed helped pass out candy while riding in a fire truck through the parade. He had this to say about the parade being held this year.

“So, we’re looking for all the organizations; the churches, the bands, all the team groups that have come out and really been a part of this community throughout this pandemic to have a good time,” stated Mayor Reed. “A lot of candy, a lot of music, a lot of fun, family friendly so we’re looking toward a great night for this Christmas parade.”

The rain even stayed away for everyone to enjoy the parade.