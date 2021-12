Montgomery Co. Sheriff Talks about Guns at Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham took time to talk with Alabama News Rising Anchor David Lamb about recent gun incidents at schools.

This week, guns were found on campus at Goodwyn Middle School and at Lee High School. In both cases, students were taken into custody.

Cunningham spoke about the duties of school resource officers and the responsibilities of parents, students and others to keep schools safe.