Selma Charity Hosts Drive-Thru Christmas Toy Giveaway

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma charity is hosting a drive-thru Christmas toy giveaway Saturday in Selma.

Edmundite Missions is giving out presents for children up to 18 years old — and lunch for everyone.

The event will be held at Edmundite Center of Hope — from 11 to 1.

Organizers say — children must be present — to get presents.

Cars will enter the center parking lot on LL Anderson Avenue — drive thru — and exit on Griffin Avenue.

“This giveaway is to make sure every child has a present under the tree for them on Christmas,” said Edmundite Missions President & CEO Chad McEachern.

“And to bring a little joy into the day to make sure that they celebrate like everyone else is celebrating this time of year.”

Edmundite Missions gave out more than 1800 gifts at last year’s event.