THANK YOU! Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive Another Huge Success

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network’s 8th annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive has wrapped up. Thanks to you, we have a record year for donations.

While the toys are still being counted, it was easy to see that the toy vault at Eastdale Mall had many more toys than last year. Those toys have now been picked up to be organized. Then they will be given to families who have registered with the Salvation Army of Montgomery for a special distribution day event just in time for Christmas.

“The community of Montgomery is standing behind us and making it happen,” Capt. Daimion Roberts of the Salvation Army said. “Without the community, we could not make this happen. Thank you for what you are doing and the difference you are making in these kids’ lives and families.”

We want to thank this year’s sponsors: HealthStar Clinic, ASE Credit Union, Eastdale Mall, South University, Jackson Hospital and Butler Land & Timber Company.

Thanks to all of you who donated to this year’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive and for sharing your blessings with others.