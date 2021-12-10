Warm and Breezy Friday; Strong Storms Saturday

by Ryan Stinnett

WARM FRONT LIFTING NORTH: A warm front is lifting north across the state today bringing us scattered showers and much warmer temperatures into the mid and upper 70s with a gusty southerly breeze.

WATCHING STORMS: Today will be a stormy day for areas northwest of Alabama across the Mid-South. The SPC has issued an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) for severe thunderstorms in these areas tomorrow, including cities like Memphis and Nashville. Up that way, a strong tornado can’t be ruled out there during the afternoon and evening hours.

This activity will evolve into a long line of strong to severe thunderstorms that will push into Alabama during the early morning hours tomorrow. As the line arrives into Northwest Alabama, the SPC has defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) as far east as Athens, Haleyville, and Millport for the early morning hours Saturday. For the rest of Saturday, the SPC has covered most of Alabama in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5).

This could certainly be upgraded before the event, but still the main dynamics with the system will be pulling away from Alabama. The line continues to drop south and east through Alabama during the morning hours, likely impacting our viewing area from 11AM in West Alabama around Demopolis through 5PM in the southeastern portions of our are. For Montgomery and the River Region, it looks to in 1PM-3PM time frame.

THREATS: For Alabama, the main threat will come from strong, potentially damaging straight line winds. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, however the best chance for these will come across North Alabama. Rain will be briefly heavy, but flooding is not expected as rainfall totals should be in the ½ – 1 inch range.

CALL TO ACTION: Be sure you have a way of hearing severe weather warnings. Your primary source should NEVER be an outdoor siren. Have a NOAA Weather Radio in your home properly programmed with a fresh battery in case of power failure. Be sure emergency alerts are enabled on your phone. And, review your severe weather plan; identify the safe place and be sure everyone knows where it is. And, if you live in a mobile home, know where you will go in case you fall in a tornado warning polygon.

BEHIND THE FRONT: Temperatures will fall from the 70s early in the day into the 50s tomorrow evening. The rain and clouds will be gone by Saturday night. Sunday will feature ample sunshine, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will begin to build across Southeast, which would mean our weather stays relatively dry, and our temperatures will be on a warming trend. Highs by the middle of the week will be in the 70s. For now, still no signs of bitterly cold Arctic air spilling into the lower 48 before Christmas, but we know that won’t last.

Have an incredible Friday!!!

Ryan