Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Wins Heisman Trophy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bryce Young has become the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. It is the top individual award in college football.

Young was the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman, which was presented in New York City Saturday night. He became the second Alabama player in a row to win the Heisman, after receiver DeVonta Smith took home the award last year.

Young had a pair of Heisman moments late in the regular season. Against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, he led a 97-yard touchdown drive to send the game to overtime, which Alabama ultimately won. One week later, Young exploded for 421 yards passing and three touchdowns against Georgia to earn the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Young ranked in the top five nationally with both 4,322 yards passing and 43 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

An Alabama quarterback will often be considered a legitimate Heisman contender, but Young blew all expectations out of the water, even following legendary Alabama quarterbacks Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.

The other three finalists for this year’s award were Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Alabama now has four Heisman Trophy winners: running backs Mark Ingram in 2009 and Derrick Henry, Smith, a wide receiver, last year, and now Young.