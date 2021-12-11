PHOTOS: Dozens Feared Dead as Tornadoes, Storms Strike Several States

Tornado Damage from Friday, December 10, 2021 – Photo from Associated Press
A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. A large section of the roof of the building was ripped off and walls collapsed when strong storms moved through area Friday night. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tornado Damage from Friday, December 10, 2021 – Photo from Associated Press
Workers use equipment to remove a section of roof left on a heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. The a large section of the roof of the building was ripped off and walls collapsed when a strong storms moved through area Friday night. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tornado Damage from Friday, December 10, 2021 – Photo from Associated Press
A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. A large section of the roof of the building was ripped off and walls collapsed when strong storms moved through area Friday night. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tornado Damage from Friday, December 10, 2021 – Photo from Associated Press
A large semi trailer is flipped over and pushed against a building in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight as a storm system tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. (AP Photo/Dylan T. Lovan)
Tornado Damage from Friday, December 10, 2021 – Photo from Associated Press
A feed store damaged by a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky.,on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Tornado Damage from Friday, December 10, 2021 – Photo from Associated Press
A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. A large section of the roof of the building was ripped off and walls collapsed when strong storms moved through area Friday night. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tornado Damage from Friday, December 10, 2021 – Photo from Associated Press
A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. A large section of the roof of the building was ripped off and walls collapsed when strong storms moved through area Friday night. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least seven people overnight.
Kentucky’s governor feared dozens were dead after the storm struck a candle factory in Mayfield. Western Kentucky University says emergency crews are assessing storm damage. One student who lived off campus was killed.