PHOTOS: Dozens Feared Dead as Tornadoes, Storms Strike Several States

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/7 Tornado Damage from Friday, December 10, 2021 – Photo from Associated Press A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. A large section of the roof of the building was ripped off and walls collapsed when strong storms moved through area Friday night. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

4/7 Tornado Damage from Friday, December 10, 2021 – Photo from Associated Press A large semi trailer is flipped over and pushed against a building in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight as a storm system tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. (AP Photo/Dylan T. Lovan)

5/7 Tornado Damage from Friday, December 10, 2021 – Photo from Associated Press A feed store damaged by a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky.,on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)



Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least seven people overnight.

Kentucky’s governor feared dozens were dead after the storm struck a candle factory in Mayfield. Western Kentucky University says emergency crews are assessing storm damage. One student who lived off campus was killed.

Police in Illinois say at least one person died at an Amazon facility where the roof was ripped off after a possible tornado. Rescue crews are still sorting through the rubble there.

Three people have died in severe weather in Tennessee.

One person has died after an apparent tornado tore through a nursing home in Arkansas.

At least one fatality has been reported in Missouri.

