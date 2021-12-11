PHOTOS: Kentucky Governor: Tornado May Have Killed 70 People

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Kentucky’s governor says he fears tornadoes have killed 70 people in the state .

Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that a tornado had been on the ground for more than 200 miles in the state.

The hardest-hit area appears to be Mayfield, Kentucky, which is the the southwest part of the state. The tornado hit a candle factory and destroyed many parts of the city.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said rescue crews were using heavy equipment to move rubble at the candle factory.

COVERAGE FROM CBS NEWS
COVERAGE FROM ABC NEWS

Severe storms moved through Friday night, causing catastrophic damage across multiple states. The storms also hit an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

 

Categories: National News, News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts