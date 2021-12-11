PHOTOS: Kentucky Governor: Tornado May Have Killed 70 People

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/6 Tornado Damage from Friday, December 10, 2021 – Photo from Associated Press People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Kentucky’s governor says he fears tornadoes have killed 70 people in the state .

Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that a tornado had been on the ground for more than 200 miles in the state.

The hardest-hit area appears to be Mayfield, Kentucky, which is the the southwest part of the state. The tornado hit a candle factory and destroyed many parts of the city.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said rescue crews were using heavy equipment to move rubble at the candle factory.

Severe storms moved through Friday night, causing catastrophic damage across multiple states. The storms also hit an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.

