Police Make Arrest after Two Men Were Shot in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning.

Capt. Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department says at about 2:15 a.m., officers went to a hospital where two men were being treated for gunshot wounds. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Coleman says the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Mobile Highway.

Police have charged 33-year-old Teddrick Boyd with two counts of second degree assault and one count of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle. Boyd was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.