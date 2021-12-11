Saturday Morning Update on Today’s Severe Weather Potential

by Ryan Stinnett

As expected, a severe weather outbreak started Friday afternoon across the Mid-South, and unfortunately it has been a deadly and destructive night of areas northwest of Alabama. As we start our Saturday, we are watching the storms to our northwest as they head our direction as they remain severe.

Nearly all of Alabama is highlighted in a risk for severe weather today, with much of the state in the level 2 of 5 “slight risk”. This includes the cities of Montgomery, Selma, Demopolis, Auburn, Wetumpka, Clanton and Camden. South of there, the SPC has the level 1 of 5 “marginal risk” for locations around Troy, Opp. Greenville, Monroeville, and Grove Hill.

TIMING: This has been consistent for our viewing area. As the line drops south through the state this morning, we are dealing with very warm and muggy air mass, with some scattered showers.

At the writing of this forecast at 530AM, the line of strong/severe storms is moving into Northwest Alabama and will continues to move southeast through the morning hours. The line should begin to impact Central Alabama between 10-11AM with areas from Demopolis to Marion to Clanton feeling the impacts first. For Montgomery and the River Region, it still looks to in 1PM-3PM time frame, then 3PM-5PM across South and Southeast Alabama.

THREATS: For Central and South Alabama, the main threat will come from strong, potentially damaging straight line winds. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, which will embedded within the line of storms. Rain will be briefly heavy, but flooding is not expected as rainfall totals should be in the ½ – 1 inch range.

CALL TO ACTION: Remain weather aware today…Be sure you have multiple ways of hearing severe weather warnings. Your primary source should NEVER be an outdoor siren. Have a NOAA Weather Radio in your home properly programmed with a fresh battery in case of power failure. Be sure emergency alerts are enabled on your phone. And, review your severe weather plan; identify the safe place and be sure everyone knows where it is. And, if you live in a mobile home, know where you will go in case you fall in a tornado warning polygon.

BEHIND THE FRONT: Temperatures will fall from the 70s ahead of the front into the 50s late in the day behind the front. The rain and clouds will end later tonight night. Sunday will feature ample sunshine and much cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 50s.

We will have updates online and social media throughout the day, and we will be on-air if conditions warrant.

Remain weather aware today!!!

Ryan