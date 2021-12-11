Severe Threat Is Over, Clear And Warm Days Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

COOL AND CLOUDY END: As the daylight hours begin to wrap up for Saturday, much cooler temperatures and cloudy skies will be around. A strong cold front moved through earlier today, and while it was relatively quiet, it did spawn a singular tornado warning in Butler and Crenshaw counties this morning. Then the bulk of the front moved through and brought heavy rain at times, as well as cooler temperatures.

CLOUDY AND MUCH COOLER NIGHT: On the backside of the front, some lingering showers will be in the area with mostly cloudy conditions. Lows are expected to be much cooler than recent, with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s.

COOLER THAN AVERAGE SUNDAY: Sunny skies will be around for Sunday, as high pressure begins to build over the area on the backside of the cold front. Temperatures may struggle to get out of the 60s for Sunday.

LOOK AHEAD: After a cool start to the week, temperatures will quickly soar back above average. Rain chances will stay minimal through the week before a slight chance of rain next weekend.