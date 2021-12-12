Calm And Warm Week Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

COOLER AND CALM SUNDAY: The effects of yesterday’s cold front is being felt today. Much cooler temperatures are hanging around, plus a lot of sunshine. There is not much of a breeze on the back side of the front, as high pressure has built in to our northeast, and is funneling in a light breeze.

CHILLY NIGHT: As our daytime temperatures are cooler than recent, nighttime lows will also be cooler than we’ve been seeing. Expect clear skies and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WARM-UP STARTS TOMORROW: Tomorrow’s conditions will nearly mirror today, with abundant sunshine and slight cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the mid 60s, which is actually average for this time of year, but in comparison to the past week’s temperatures, it is cooler.

LOOK AHEAD: As mentioned, the warm-up starts tomorrow for the week. Average temperature for Montgomery is 63°, and the highs throughout the week will be in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are staying low throughout the week too, as we are rebounding from a very wet week last week. A cold front is forecast to come through next weekend, but is not looking near as potent as yesterday’s cold front. It will mainly bring rain showers and knock us out of the 70s.