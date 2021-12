by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Police Capt. Saba Coleman says at about 10:55 p.m. last night, they were called to the 900 block of Victor Tulane Circle.

That’s where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Coleman says no additional information is available. Montgomery has recorded 74 homicides this year.