John Longshore: Why Bo Nix is Leaving Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network Sports Analyst John Longshore is talking about Auburn quarterback Bo Nix’s decision to enter the transfer portal and leave the Plains.

Nix announced on social media Sunday night that he’s entering the transfer portal to find another place to play.

“I have loved Auburn from the moment I knew Auburn,” Nix said in making his announcement, “All I ever wanted to do was win a championship for Auburn.”

That never happened. Nix has had an up-and-down career and is currently recovering from a broken ankle.

What makes his move unusual is his family ties to Auburn, where his dad was quarterback in the 1990s.

Longshore says Nix’s decision shows that he thinks he’ll have a better future somewhere else.

“This is a guy that’s been a three-year starter. He’s already got his degree. I think he looks at it, what does the future look like for Auburn football in 2022? I don’t think he thinks it looks very good. What are the pieces around him? Who is his offensive coordinator? What is the best path for me to get to the NFL? In Bo Nix’s mind, it’s not at Auburn.”

Nix is the third leading passer in Auburn history, five slots higher than his dad.

As a graduate transfer, he’ll be able to play immediately once he finds his new team.