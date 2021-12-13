Montgomery DA’s Office brings parade to special needs children & senior citizens

by Mattie Davis

Every holiday season, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office assists local agencies who support children, families, and senior citizens in need as part of the annual “DA’s Days of Giving.”

This year, from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, Santa, joined by District Attorney Daryl Bailey and the Montgomery DA’s Office Elves, hosted drive-thru Christmas Parades for the Montgomery Children’s Center and residents at Diversicare of Montgomery and Montgomery Health and Rehab! They sang carols and gave out care packages.

This is just part of how the DA’s office is reaching the community this holiday season. They have also partnered with the Family Guidance Center and Heart to Heart to collect donations for families in our area.

“We do more than just prosecute in the courtroom,” said Azzie Taylor Chief Deputy District Attorney. “We’re just passionate and care about people.”