One Person Dead after Confrontation at Main Gate to Gunter Annex

by Glenn Halbrooks

One person has died after a confrontation at the main gate to Maxwell Air Force Base’s Gunter Annex. That gate is on Congressman W.K. Dickinson Drive.

Lt. Col. Kim Bender says the confrontation happened on Saturday morning, December 11. She says four people involved, two security personnel and two visiting civilians, were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the civilians died.

Bender says the FBI and the AFOSI are investigating. She released no other details.