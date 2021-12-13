Temperatures Warm Well Above Normal Again This Week

by Ben Lang

Monday morning begins cold across central and south Alabama. Sunrise temperatures start in the low to mid 30s across much of our area. However, the rest of the day looks much different. Sunshine remains abundant throughout the day, warming afternoon highs into the 60s. A couple locations in far south Alabama could touch 70°. Monday night won’t be as cold, with lows in the low 40s while our sky remains mostly clear.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 70°. The warming trend continues Tuesday night, with lows only ranging from the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 70s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night lows may not fall below 50° for some or most of our area. The forecast remains dry and warm through Thursday with sunshine and some clouds. However, a few showers appear possible Friday as Gulf moisture returns to our area. Temperatures likely reach the mid if not upper 70s during the afternoon anyway.

Rain looks more likely this weekend. A cold front likely arrives Saturday, which leads to our best chance for rain over the next eight days. However, models have yet to show a particularly widespread soaking of rain over the weekend. The front may ultimately stall just to our southeast Sunday. That could lead to lingering showers and an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Clouds and a few showers may also highlight our forecast next Monday.