Trending Dry & Milder This Week

by Shane Butler



A dry and milder weather pattern is establishing itself over the region this week. High pressure will be the main weather feature over us. This will help maintain a mostly sunny sky and temps respond with highs in the 70s again. Mornings do start out chilly but we’re managing mid to upper 70s as the week progresses. A front will approach late week but it hangs up just north of the state Friday. The boundary makes a push into the area over the weekend. We expect clouds to thicken and rain to follow. Showers are likely both Saturday and Sunday. At this point, looks like the system behaves and we will keep a severe threat out of the forecast. Clouds and rain activity lingers into Monday but a return to drier conditions is likely Tuesday of that week.