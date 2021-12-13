UPDATE: Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in a homicide that happened December 5.

Police say they have charged 32-year-old Yolanda Gary of Montgomery with murder.

Gary is charged with the shooting death of 32-year-old Latoya Mitchell of Montgomery. Mitchell was shot and killed in the 900 block of West South Boulevard.

Mitchell’s death was one of three homicides in Montgomery on December 5.

Gary was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and put into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.