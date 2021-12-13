UPDATE: Montgomery Police Release Name of Fatal Shooting Victim

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have now released the name of the person who died after being shot on Saturday.

Police say 36-year-old Sammy Lewis was shot in the 900 block of Victor Tulane Circle at about 10:55 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Police have launched a homicide investigation. They say the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

If you can help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.